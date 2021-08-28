DREAM TEAM

CHARLIE BEECH, THE FORMER NORTHAMPTON, WASPS, BATH, LEEDS, COVENTRY AND DONCASTER PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. David Flatman – Flats was an inspiration during my time at Bath, both as a prop and as a bloke. Solid on the field and funny as hell off it. 2. Rafael Ibanez – Raf made any prop he scrummaged with look like a superstar; ran like a wild bull, and who can forget his one-handed throw ins? 3. Phil Vickery – I’ve always said Carl Hayman was the toughest I ever scrummaged against, but as a character, a leader and an all-...