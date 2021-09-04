Hooker Lewis learning fast at Sarries

By STEFFAN THOMAS

LAST March Ethan Lewis found himself surplus to requirements at Cardiff with his future in the professional game very much in doubt.But after a successful loan spell at Saracens, the 27-year-old hooker now finds himself as a key cog in the English club’s shot at redemption.Having starred for Wales at U20 level, the Treorchy product didn’t get the opportunities he deserved in the Welsh capital. He is now relishing his second chance at Saracens.“It was frustrating, but there is not much I can do about that now,” Lewis said of his time a...