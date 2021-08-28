Wolfpack sharpen claws for bear pit

■By GARY FITZGERALD

JACKSON Wray claims the Wolfpack have sharpened their claws and are “hungrier than ever” to regain their seat as England’s top dogs.Mark McCall’s men have been putting themselves through the pre-season pain barrier to be fully ready for a mouthwatering Premiership first night back in Bristol.They are also keen to silence their new noisy title-winning London neighbours, Harlequins.While it was the Championship clubs queuing up to give them a bloody nose last season, Wray says it will be a two-way street this year back in the Pr...