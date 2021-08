SCARLETS have confirmed the signing of a key man from Eddie Jones’ England staff, as revealed in TRP on August 1.Joe Lewis has been named as head of technical performance after spending four years as head analyst for the England national side.“Bringing Joe back is a big coup for us,” said head coach Dwayne Peel. “He has been working with Eddie Jones for the last four years and brings a lot of experience.”Lewis has worked in Australian Super Rugby, in New Zealand with Taranaki Rugby Union and at the Football Association with the England women...