Last man standing Moon eyes more glory

■By PAUL REES

AND then there was one. Ben Moon is the last survivor from the squad that won Exeter promotion from the Championship 11 years ago.The prop, who joined the Chiefs in 2008, has been rewarded with a testimonial as he approaches 300 appearances for the club.The last lockdown was lifted in time for the 32-year-old to organise a T20 cricket match with Exeter City and other events include a bake-off against the football club, a fashion show and a testimonial match on Saturday at Sandy Park when Moon’s Westcountry Warriors joust with Stuart Hogg’s Legion...