It’s time to call it a day says Mama

FORMER Worcester Warriors back row Marco Mama has announced his retirement.The 30-year-old joined the Premiership club in January 2016 after a spell on loan.He played 70 games, scoring eight tries, but suffered a severe dead leg in 2019 and needed four operations.“There comes a point where the reward from the game is diminished and the risks are more apparent,” Mama said in a post on Instagram.“Now is the time to step away and enjoy everything life has to offer outside of the game.”Mama was among 20 players to leave Sixways at the end of last season, d...