Hat-trick for Evans as Quins power on

Welsh Championship Cup round-upBy STEFFAN THOMAS

A LEWIS Evans hat-trick fired Maesteg Harlequins to the top of their WRU Championship Cup group after a hard fought 27-17 win at Tata Steel. Outside-half Evans was magnificent throughout, scoring 21 points.Maesteg are unbeaten at the halfway mark of the Championship Cup and face a huge clash against Neath at the Gnoll next weekend.This was a tight affair, but Evans’ brilliance was the difference with the talented No.10 dancing past three defenders for one of his tries, while another involved a 40 metre break, and his third sa...