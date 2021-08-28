Losing the Jaguares has brought a crucial talent drain

MARCELO BOSCH

WITH the Jaguares no longer part of Super Rugby, everything has changed for Argentinian rugby. In 2019, almost the whole Argentinian national team were playing for the Jaguares and were based in the country. However, without a top-level annual competition to play in players will move overseas.Playing and living in Europe is a different life because you have to earn a place in a foreign team.When you head abroad it’s not the same and sometimes you don’t have equal opportunities. No longer forming part of Super Rugby is a significant setback for our rugby...