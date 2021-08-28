Davies back to help club that launched his coaching career

LEEDS are the one club in National 1 to have played in the Premiership and they have turned to the man who piloted them there in 2001 as they look to re-establish themselves after being relegated from the Championship last year without a victory.The Tykes, who spent five years in the top flight, won the Powergen Cup and had two Heineken Cup campaigns, appointed Phil Davies as their director of rugby at the start of 2020, just before the first lockdown and 15 years after the end of his first decade with the club who were in National Division Four when the former Wales No.8 arrived...