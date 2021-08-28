After 18 months away, we just can’t wait to get started again!

PAUL REES TALKS TO SOME OF THE LEADING NATIONAL ONE COACHES AHEAD OF THE NEW SEASON

The long wait is over. The 15 clubs in National League 1 may not yet know the number of promotion and relegation places this season with Twickenham still mulling over the size and future of the Championship, but for the moment they do not care, impatient for league rugby to resume next week after an 18-month hibernation.The division should be 16-strong, but Old Elthamians pulled out at the start of the month because of financial problems. The death of their backer Kobus Paulson at the end of 2019 w...