Morgan opts for Warriors coaching gig

LONG-SERVING Cornish Pirates player and coach Chris Morgan is leaving the Championship club to take a coaching role at Worcester’s academy.The 39-year-old forward joined Pirates in the summer of 2008, having had a five-game loan spell at the club in the autumn of 2005.He went on to play 227 times for the club and was captain for four seasons until he started coaching in 2018.Morgan has been an assistant coach for three years focusing on the forwards.He played in the 2010 British and Irish Cup-winning side and the 2011 and 2012 Championship playoff finals.“Having car...