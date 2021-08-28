Uzokwe at the double to down Gloucester

By SAM JACKSON

Ealing T’finders....34pts Gloucester ..............29ptsEALING Trailfinders kicked-off their preseason schedule with an entertaining win over George Skivington’s Gloucester.The Green and Whites were able to overturn a narrow five-point half-time deficit after Val Rapava- Ruskin put his side in pole position at the break.A Simon Uzokwe brace, a Malon Al-Jiboori try and, most crucially, a Steven Shingler spot kick at the death ensured a confidence-boosting win ahead of the Championship campaign.Ben Ward’s side make the trip to Kingsholm next Satur...