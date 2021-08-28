Amps turn set-piece power into points to clinch win

By KEVIN MILLER

Ampthill ..........40Bedford ............38AMPTHILL recovered from a first quarter bashing to clinch this keenly contested derby between Bedfordshire’s Championship sides in front of 700 fans at Dillingham Park.Ampthill started fastest, and with Ewan Fenley pulling the strings against his former side, they ran into a 21-7 lead.A solo score from Fenley was answered immediately by Blues with Ollie Stedman finishing off.But then a Aleki Lutui crashed over the line after a Fenley break followed by a penalty try for multiple infringements by the Blues.A break in ...