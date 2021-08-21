Olympian Ollie back in XVs at Falcons

■By SAM JACKSON

NEWCASTLE Falcons have signed another former Harlequins back with Olympic Sevens player Ollie Lindsay- Hague joining on a short-term deal.Lindsay-Hague, who can play wing or full-back, was part of the Team GB side that finished fourth in Tokyo this summer and won silver with the squad at Rio 2016.The 30-year-old played 61 games and scored ten tries for Quins before moving to Sevens five years ago.“Ollie is tremendously sharp and skilful,” said Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards, formerly of Harlequins.“He can play a multitude of pos...