Maitland is chasing a flyer for Scotland

■By GARY FITZGERALD

SEAN Maitland will leave it up to Gregor Townsend to decide when the curtain should fall on his Scotland career.The wing, who turns 33 next month, is determined to get a flying start to the season with newly-promoted Saracens and put himself in prime position for the Autumn Internationals.Maitland has 53 caps and is eager to add to his tally of 15 tries having been denied that prospect in the final Six Nations game with France.Maitland had to sit out a memorable Scotland win in Paris due to a special agreement between the tournament organisers and Premie...