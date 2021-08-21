Lewies wants more of Quins factor 500

■By ADAM HATHAWAY

Driven: Stephan Lewies is hungry for more success with QuinsPICTURES: Getty ImagesHARLEQUINS captain Stephan Lewies has urged fans to harness the Spirit of Ashton Gate when the champions kick off their title defence.Quins’ extra-time semifinal 43-36 defeat of Bristol last season is the stuff of Premiership legend now after the Londoners hauled themselves into the final after being 28-0 down.A crowd of 6,006 was dominated by a group of 500 away supporters in the ground’s Lansdown Stand as they roared their team to the most unlikely of wins.Har...