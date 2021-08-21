Welsh Championship Cup round-up: Wanderers beaten by driving lineout

YSTRAD Rhondda came out on top in a thrilling and engaging contest against Glamorgan Wanderers at the Memorial Ground in Ely.

The Wanderers had made a flying start to the season with a good win over Cardiff Met but were brought back down to earth as they were outmuscled on their own patch.

In a tight affair Ystrad Rhondda’s pack came out on top to record a 28-20 win, with their driving lineout proving too much for the hosts.

The visitors crossed for four tries with blindside flanker Michael Smallman, left-wing Sion Summers, and openside flanker Jarred Llewelyn touching down twice.

Glamorg...