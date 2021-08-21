Leicester Tigers team with Lichfield

LEICESTER Tigers have launched a women’s team in a merger with Lichfield to compete in the second tier of English rugby.

The club announced the formation of a women’s and girls’ programme in July. ‘Lichfield Leicester Tigers’ will play at both Welford Road and Lichfield’s Cooke Fields in Championship North 1.

Tigers said they wanted the team to play ‘at the highest possible level’, and suggested they will apply for a Premier 15s licence in 2023.

“Lichfield will be fantastic advisers on our journey,” said Leicester chief executive Andrea Pinchen. “We will work with them to ensure more wome...