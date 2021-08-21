Hill excited by his new recruits

NEWS EXTRA

RICHMOND have confirmed their new signings for the forthcoming season.The new players include: Ntinga Mpiko, Will Carrick-Smith, Cameron Gray, Miles Wakeling, Ethan Benson, Mark Bright, Jack Rouse, James Lennon, Alex Crocker, Zuriel Makele, Craig Duncan, Will Homer and Owain James.In addition, five players have joined the club with BUCS experience: James Hadfield, Jared Cardew, Edward Morgan, Tom Ffitch and Alex Burrage.DOR Steve Hill said: “We are excited to welcome our new players to Richmond for what will hopefully be a full and normal season for all senior cl...