Pumas more physical than Lions says captain Kolisi

SIYA Kolisi claimed the Pumas were ‘more physical’ than the Lions were as he led his Springboks to victory in Port Elizabeth.The South Africa captain, whose side made a winning start to the defence of their Rugby Championship title, was again outstanding as the hosts won another bruising arm wrestle up front.Kolisi insisted: “We worked hard, but it was tough out there. The challenge was different to what we faced last week. It was a bit more physical.“Argentina give you challenges at the breakdown and in general play. They are street smart. Both teams ...