South Africa 32-12 Argentina: Boks grind out victory but fail to hit bonus

JACQUES Nienaber insisted the decisive opening win over the Pumas fully justified his decision to make sweeping changes for the start of their Rugby Championship title defence.

The Springboks coach was all smiles as his risky selection strategy paid off courtesy of first-half tries from Cobus Reinach and Aphelele Fassi, and a late third try from Jaden Henrikse – but they failed to secure the bonus point.

Just five of the starters from that final Test with the Lions last week began the contest with Argentina but the rebuilt side easily overcame the threat of the visitors who failed to cope w...