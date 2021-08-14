Whitlock: We want to be even better!

ALL BLACKS captain Sam Whitlock admitted he was surprised by his team’s final injury time try which earned the record score against the Wallabies.“I was pretty keen for Beaudie and the boys to kick the ball out at the end but it was pretty awesome that we continued to attack, and hopefully gave the fans something to cheer about.”Then Whitlock warned rivals: “This team wants to get better all the time, whether it’s as an individual or as a team but it’s really easy to be a part of this team.“Australia made it tough for us as they ne...