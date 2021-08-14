McCauley, Nixon sign for Chiefs

EXETER have signed Australian second row Ryan McCauley and former Bath tighthead Sam Nixon.Former Australia U20 international McCauley, 24, has agreed a short-term deal. He played 14 times for Western Force in Super Rugby last season, having spent the previous four years in Sydney with the Waratahs.Nixon, also 24, spent last season with French Top 14 side Bayonne where he made 23 league appearances. He has also had spells with Leeds and Plymouth Albion.“It’ll be my first experience of rugby over in these parts, but I’ve watched games of the Chiefs and I know ...