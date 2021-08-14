Lions pain will fuel Sarries title charge

By GARY FITZGERALD

ALEX Lewington does not expect Saracens’ recovering Lions stars to suffer any long term South African hangovers.On the contrary, the wing believes the prospect of running back out onto the Premiership stage will quickly help heal any possible mental wounds.Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Maro Itoje have been granted plenty of time to recuperate from their exploits in South Africa.While the remainder of the squad intensify their training regime ready for the big kick off, Saracens will be anxious to have the quintet raring to go ...