Championship 2021-22: All the summer ins and outs

Exeter’s former England U20 tighthead Alfie Petch has followed the diagnosis from the “maul doctor” and headed for the Championship on a dual-registration with the Cornish Pirates.

While his mentor, Welsh international Thomas Francis, has joined the Ospreys in order to keep playing for Wales, Bude-born 21 year old Petch has taken his advice in search of match action in Cornwall as the Pirates look to mount a serious challenge for the title.

Petch and fellow prop prospect James Kenny, who played in the same front row for England U20s, are two of the six Exeter players dual-registered with ...