Beaumont urged to act on Warburton warning

■By SAM JACKSON

A GROUP of rugby’s most respected figures have released a public letter sent to World Rugby demanding substitutions are scrapped – except in the case of injury – to improve player safety.Sir Ian McGeechan, Barry John, Willie John McBride and Sir Gareth Edwards are among those to throw their weight behind the cause which is aimed at minimising the risk of injuries.The former players quoted two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton’s comments in 2019 that someone “will die during a game in front of TV cameras” if nothing is...