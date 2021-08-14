The club hoping to make Scotland ace Finn Russell rugby’s richest man

GREEN Rockets Tokatsu want to buy star Scotland fly-half Finn Russell out of the last two seasons of his Racing 92 contract and make him the highestpaid player in the world.

The Green Rockets, based in Abiko, have changed their name from NEC ahead of the Top League being rebranded as Japan Rugby League One in 2022 .

They unveiled former Australia coach Michael Cheika as their director of rugby in May, and he has put Russell, 28, at the top of his shopping list for the next season.

Cheika paid special attention to the former Glasgow Warriors ace’s performances for the Lions in South Africa...