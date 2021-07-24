South Africa 17-22 South Africa: Long arm of the Lawes grabs Lions first prize

THE summit is in sight thanks to a Lions second-half performance in the First Test in Cape Town that was as uplifting and authoritative as the first-half was disappointing and disjointed.

The difference in this tale of two halves was massive, with the Lions turning around a 12-3 halftime deficit to outplay South Africa 19-5 after the interval. In the process they wrenched this allimportant opener off the world champions, striking a pulverising first blow in the series.

The tourists were inspired by a command performance from Courtney Lawes in which the rangy Northampton blindside took the g...