Mitchell leaves England for Wasps

ENGLAND defence coach John Mitchell is to join the backroom staff at Wasps.The 57-year-old former All Blacks head coach has agreed a contract that will see him working alongside head coach Lee Blackett and Ed Robinson, who has joined as skills coach .“John brings a wealth of knowledge,” Blackett said. “His primary role is to lead the attack but his top-level experience will see him assist on a number of levels.”Mitchell, who was New Zealand head coach from 2001 until 2003, United States head coach from 2016 to 2017 and had two spells coaching Sale, has...