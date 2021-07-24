Mallinder off to Japan for gig at No.10

NORTHAMPTON Saints playmaker Harry Mallinder is off to Japan in search of more regular playing time in the Top League.The 25-year-old, son of former Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder, made his debut in 2014 and went on to make 83 appearances for the club.As part of the deal Chris Boyd’s side have the option to bring Mallinder back to Franklin’s Gardens in two years.Mallinder, who has featured at full-back, fly-half and centre during his time at Franklin’s Gardens, will specialise as a flyhalf in Japan.“I’ve been a Saint over half my life an...