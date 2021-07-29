Barritt: ‘Owen and the gang will be back in title mix’

FORMER skipper Brad Barritt has warned the rest of the Premiership to watch their backs as Saracens arrive back on the scene next season.
The five-times champions and three-times European kings will open their account against Bristol on September 17 after a year in the Championship following relegation in the wake of the salary cap scandal.
Centre Barritt was part of all of those triumphs in a career that spanned a dozen years at the club, 26 England caps and a brief stint with the 2013 British & Irish Lions.
The 34-year-old, who retired at the end of last season, was part of the furn...
