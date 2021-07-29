VIDEO: Rassie Erasmus releases explosive hour-long video criticising referee Nic Berry

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has released an explosive video that contains a scathing critical review of Nic Berry’s refereeing performance in the Lions’ first Test victory over his team last weekend.

Addressing World Rugby head of match officials Joel Jutge and rugby director Joe Schmidt, the World Cup-winning coach takes issue with a number of decisions made by Australian referee Berry in the first Test defeat.

Erasmus, speaking in the video, added that he would accept any punishment that comes his way as a result of the video being released publicly.

“In my position as director of rugby, if this causes that I’m not allowed to be a water-carrier, fine I’ll step away as water-carrier,” said Erasmus.

“If this means we’re going to get a fine, I’ll step away from the management team. If this means the Springboks will be in trouble, I will say I did this in isolation. It’s me personally who did this, not SA Rugby or the Springboks, because I believe in fairness and a system and two teams having an equal chance of competing in a match.”

Erasmus says he is not suggesting that Berry “was a cheat at all” but expressed his frustration at the Springboks not being able to get swift feedback on the first Test from the referee and World Rugby.