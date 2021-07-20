Zander Fagerson agrees extension at Glasgow Warriors

British & Irish Lions tourist Zander Fagerson has inked a new ‘long-term’ contract at Glasgow Warriors.

The tighthead prop is in contention to be selected by the Lions for the first Test against South Africa this weekend, and will continue to call Scotstoun home upon his return to the UK.

Fagerson has spent the entirety of his professional career at Warriors, making his debut at the age of 18 in 2014.

“I’m very happy to be continuing at Glasgow for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Glasgow is an incredibly special place for my family and I and it’s become our home.

“I’m excited to keep developing as a player over the next couple of seasons and to help this team to achieve our potential, both individually and collectively. The signings Glasgow has made, both with coaches and players mean we have a very exciting future ahead of us both on and off the field.

“The culture and environment at Scotstoun is unlike anywhere else, it’s a truly special club. I’d also like to thank Scottish Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue to advance my career from within Scotland, and I’m going to continue to give my all for both club and country every time I’m selected.”

“I can’t wait to get back out and playing in front of our fans, who create an atmosphere that’s right up there with the best in Europe. Hopefully it’s not too long before we can get the Warrior Nation back where they belong – in the stands in a sold-out Scotstoun.”

Fagerson has won 38 caps for Scotland and is vying with Tadhg Furlong and Kyle Sinckler for the Lions starting berth this summer.

Attention at Glasgow is quickly turning to the revamped United Rugby Championship, which will see the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls join the PRO14 sides.

“It’s great to be able to retain someone of Zander’s calibre who has already gained international and British and Irish Lions honours, as well as becoming a club centurion all by the age of 25,” said Warriors head coach Zander Fagerson.

“He is a world-class tighthead prop who has really kicked on these last few years. He’s an extremely effective scrummager who offers a huge amount in the loose as both an attacker and a defender.

“We’re excited about the direction in which this team is heading and Zander will play a big part in the club’s future.