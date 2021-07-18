Pivac: Now we face big test in the autumn

WALES head coach Wayne Pivac complained: “There were too many unforced errors – dropped balls and inaccurate passing – in the second half which was particularly disappointing.

“They were extremely difficult conditions, but both sides had to play in it.”

Wales beat only Georgia and Italy in a poor Autumn Nations Cup campaign at the end of 2020 before Pivac’s side sensationally turned the tables to win the 2021 Six Nations. This summer, his second string have hammered Canada and drawn and lost to Argentina.

“It’s been a long season and I’m disappointed here, but it’s been great to get this summer series on and it’s still been a worthwhile exercise,” Pivac said. “Internally, we are very happy with where we are.

“We’re happy 18 or 19 players have been exposed at this level of the game in about as many months. Even though that will hurt at times, the players will be better for it in the future.

“Now we can look forward to what will be a very challenging autumn series. It’ll be a big test for us.”

Argentina captain and Leicester Tigers hooker Julian Montoya said: “It’s the first time we have won in Cardiff in nine years. I am very proud of the team.”