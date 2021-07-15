Alex Matthews and Lydia Thompson extend Worcester stay

Worcester Warriors have announced the re-signing of back row Alex Matthews and wing Lydia Thompson for the forthcoming Premier 15s campaign.

Matthews is set to fly out to Tokyo with Team GB for this summer’s Olympic Games to see if she can add to her World Cup winners’ medal from 2014.

The flanker made 12 appearances last season for Warriors in her first season at Sixways after leaving Richmond, and spoke of taking inspiration from director of rugby Jo Yapp.

“The squad has made huge strides both on and off the field, particularly during what was a very challenging season and I’m excited to see where we can go together,” said Matthews, capped 41 times by England.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at Warriors, and it was a no-brainer to re-sign with a club as ambitious as Worcester Warriors.”

Teammate Thompson, 29, is looking to press on with the new season after being sidelined for much of the last campaign with injury.

“I’m so proud to wear a Worcester Warriors shirt and it was an easy decision for me to sign for another season,” said Thompson.

“It’s exciting to be part of a club that is dedicated to growing the women’s and girls game, and I’m inspired by Jo Yapp’s vision for the team.”

“We’re so pleased to have Alex and Lydia re-join us for next season – they are both extremely professional and amazing role models,” said director of rugby Jo Yapp.

“Lydia has been at the club a long time and brings a lot of experience to the team both on and off the field, and Alex has made a massive impact since joining us last year.”