Alun Wyn Jones cleared to travel to South Africa and link up with Lions squad

Alun Wyn Jones is set to rejoin the British & Irish Lions squad a mere 18 days after his dislocated his left shoulder against Japan.

Named as tour captain on May 6 by Warren Gatland, Jones lasted all of seven minutes in the Lions’ first match of their 2021 schedule against the Brave Blossoms of Murrayfield.

It had been feared Jones’ tour was over but he has returned to training with Wales this week and Gatland has received positive feedback on Jones’ fitness.

Though surgery was not required, Jones was replaced in the Lions squad by Wales teammate Adam Beard – named among the replacements for Wednesday’s clash against South Africa ‘A’.

Confirmation of Jones flying out to South Africa is expected later on Wednesday before kick-off, according to the Daily Mail.

It leaves Conor Murray likely to revert to a vice-captain role, though with ten days to go until the first Test against the Springboks, the fitness of Jones will remain under close monitoring with Maro Itoje, Iain Henderson, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes and Tadhg Beirne all second row options.

Jones, the most-capped Test player of all time, is one match away from becoming only the eight Lion to reach double-figure Test matches in the famour red shirt.

“We are delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back,” said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

“It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back.

“It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh.

“He’s been training with the Wales squad at the Vale since last week and yesterday he had a proper hit out. Following assessment from the medical staff this morning we’re satisfied he’s fit to return.

“He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training. He was really getting stuck in yesterday.

“It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back.”