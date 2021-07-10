Perfect day for me says Adam

HOOKER Jamie Blamire and wing Adam Radwan enjoyed Twickenham days they will never forget as the Newcastle Falcons duo grabbed hat-tricks with Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga also getting a brace and Ellis Genge crossing.Head coach Eddie Jones said: “The young lads have been a joy to work with and now the only thing that can stop them having successful international careers is their own self-motivation and determination.”Wing Radwan admitted: “It was a dream of mine to play international rugby and to get a hat-trick at Twickenham is beyond a dream.It’s even better...