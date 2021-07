CHAMPIONS Harlequins have made three signings ahead of next season.Former American football player Christian Scotland-Williamson, 27, moves back to Rugby Union three years after leaving Worcester to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as a tight end and will play as a second row for Quins.Hooker Jack Walker, 25, who left Bath earlier this summer, and Glasgow centre Huw Jones, 27 – who featured in all five of Scotland’s 2021 Six Nations games – have also signed.

...