Future still burns bright for Mark at 42

MARK BRIGHT still refuses to acknowledge ‘old father time’ by signing up for another season of Championship rugby.The former England Sevens man is no longer involved with London Scottish but has not moved far, with Richmond snapping up the services of one of English rugby’s most durable performers.The No.8 turns 43 in September, a few weeks into the new Championship season, and will draw alongside Bedford legend Paul Tupai in the Golden Oldies’ stakes.At that point, only Graham Dawe (Plymouth, 51 years), Maama Molitika (Ampthill, 45) and Dave Hilton (Brist...