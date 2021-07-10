Rory’s determined to seize his new chance

■By JON NEWCOMBE

RORY Jennings says he is determined to make a success of his second proper crack at the Premiership, nearly five years on from his last competitive appearance for Bath.Having raised his profile in the Top 14 in France while on loan at Clermont Auvergne, the 25-year-old fly-half has just signed for London Irish for next season.And now the former England U20 international hopes his journeyman days in the Championship – following spells at Rotherham, Jersey, Ealing, London Scottish and Coventry – are over.In those nomadic four years, Jennings did ha...