Rhodes was no Chuckle Brother

WHEN Michael Rhodes left the Cape Townbased Stormers, who were playing their rugby in the shadow of Table Mountain, for Saracens, who were doing their thing on the hard shoulder of the M1, it was clear that the South African flanker was not one of life’s romantic sorts.This was confirmed when he started taking the field alongside Jacques Burger, the captain of Namibia and just about the hardest of the hard. Between them, the two back rowers took precious few prisoners. In fact, they took no prisoners at all.Some referred to them as the “Dangerous Brothers”, but ...