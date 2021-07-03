Percival nurtures the gorilla in everyone

JAMES Percival, former Harlequins and Worcester star lock, has used his playing highs and lows to launch an exciting new brand of plant-based sports and health supplements.Percival, the 6ft 5ins powerhouse who was renowned for his huge workrate knows all about injury trauma having broken his neck against Munster and told his career was over.Through harnessing the best of what nature had to offer he returned back to the pitch to continue playing for a further 15 years. It is through these experiences and knowledge he has developed HUGE Gorilla where performance is fused with natur...