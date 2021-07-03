National Leagues get online show

By JON NEWCOMBE

Moving forward: Rosslyn Park’s Sam Shires on the attack against BlaydonPICTURES: David WhittamNATIONAL League rugby is set for its own weekly highlights show, with part of the proceeds generated going back to its 48 member clubs.The programme will be broadcast every Sunday at 6pm and will feature three key games from each of the divisions – National League One and National Leagues Two North and South – as well as rounding up all the other action.Hosted by presenter and commentator Warren Muggleton, the National League Rugby Review is accessible to...