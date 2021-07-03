Lions will beat the over-rated Boks says Easter

By JON NEWCOMBE

FORMER England No.8 Nick Easter believes South Africa are over-rated and predicts a Lions series win.Easter, now defence coach at Newcastle, spent a couple of seasons coaching in Super Rugby at the Natal-based Sharks so knows at first-hand the skill that players such as Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am possess.However, the 42-year-old feels the reigning world champions will be exposed by the Lions given that they will go into the series having only played two matches, against Georgia, since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in November 2019.“People think South ...