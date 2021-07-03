Sharks role too good to resist for League convert Langley

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

JAMIE LANGLEY has landed a unique job as Sale’s new peak performance coach – and is determined to get the Sharks biting even harder next season.The 37-year-old Rugby League stalwart recently left his position as London Broncos’ assistant coach to join Sale and be reunited with former Bradford Bulls teammates Mike Forshaw and Paul Deacon.Langley, a former back rower who along with Forshaw and Deacon helped Bradford to a glorious treble in 2003, recently began a newly-created role at Alex Sanderson’s ambitious Sharks.“The role is pea...