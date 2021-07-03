Heineken Cup tiers revealed ahead of pool draw

NEWS EXTRA

THE ROAD to next season’s Heineken Champions Cup final in Marseille will begin to be mapped out when the pool draw for the 2021/22 tournament is staged in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday, July 21 at 12pm.The Champions Cup will once again be competed for by 24 clubs with eight representatives from the Premiership, the PRO14 and the Top 14 having secured their places.For the purposes of the draw, which will be run on the same lines as last season, the clubs will first be placed into four tiers based on their rankings, before being drawn into two pools of 12 &ndas...