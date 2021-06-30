Wasps sign All Black back-five forward Vaea Fifita

Wasps have announced the signing of All Blacks back-five forward Vaea Fifita, who will join the club for the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old has 11 caps for the All Blacks, after making an eye-catching debut against Samoa in 2017.

Fifita will be a key addition to the Wasps lineout, with his 22 lineout steals the most of any New Zealander playing in Super Rugby since the beginning of 2016.

Like current Wasps and former All Black Malakai Fekitoa, Fifita was born in raised in Tonga, before moving to New Zealand for school.

Fifita won the Super Rugby title alongside current Wasps, Brad Shields and Jeff Toomaga-Allen, with the Hurricanes in 2016.

“I am proud to be joining one of the most historic rugby clubs in the world,” said Fifita.

“I can’t wait to get started on what promises to be a very exciting journey with Wasps. I will be working hard to help the team achieve as much success as possible.

“My family and I look forward to experiencing everything that England has to offer.”

In June 2017, Fifita started at blindside flanker for the Hurricanes against the British and Irish lions and scored a crucial try with 10 minutes left to help the Wellington side draw 31-31.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said: “We have been looking for a quality lock and back-rower and Vaea fits the bill perfectly. We are therefore delighted to be able to bring an experienced international forward like him on board for next season.

“We are all excited to work with him and the strong group of forwards we have at the Club for next season.”