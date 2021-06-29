Leigh Halfpenny to reach 100 Test caps against Canada

Leigh Halfpenny will make his 100th test appearance when Wales host Canada at the Principality Stadium on Saturday,

Head coach Wayne Pivac has been forced to make a number of changes from the side that competed in the Six Nations through injury, and with ten players on duty for the British & Irish Lions in South Africa.

Halfpenny will win a 96th Test cap for his country to go with four for the Lions, and along with centre and captain Jonathan Davies is the only player in the team with over 50 international appearances.

“We are all looking forward to getting back to the Principality Stadium with fans in attendance and Saturday against Canada promises to be a great occasion,” said Pivac.

“This summer is an important block as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023, and it is great to give five uncapped players opportunities.

“They have all impressed us in training, deserve a chance and we are looking forward to seeing them step up to the Test arena.

“At the other end of the scale you have Leigh Halfpenny, who makes his 100th Test appearance. It is a thoroughly deserved milestone for Leigh and it is made all the sweeter by the fact that his family and so many of our supporters are able to be in attendance.”

Tom Rogers and Ben Carter both start at the Principality Stadium, while Gareth Thomas, Taine Basham and Ben Thomas are all set for their international debuts as replacements.

In the pack there is plenty of experience with Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Dillon Lewis bringing a combined 104 caps to the front-row.

Will Rowlands partners debutant Carter in an all-Dragons second-row, while Ross Moriarty, James Botham and Aaron Wainwright combine in the back-row.

Wales team to take on Canada (Saturday, 3pm kick-off)

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Jonah Holmes, 13 Willis Halaholo, 12 Jonathan Davies (c), 11 Tom Rogers, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Ben Carter, 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 James Botham, 8 Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Josh Turnbull, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Nick Tompkins