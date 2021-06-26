Dorian West could leave as Sale Sharks plan changes

SALE Sharks boss Alex Sanderson is looking to re-shuffle his coaching staff this summer, and whispers are that Dorian West could be looking for another job.

Sanderson, who got his side to the Premiership semi-finals, has operated with the same coaching staff as Steve Diamond while he was in charge at the AJ Bell Stadium.

West, 53, a member of England’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad, worked for Northampton Saints before moving to the North-West in September 2018 with stunning results.

He then put pen to paper on a two-year permanent contract in April 2019, and Blindside sources have reveale...