Grounds will be used to ring-fence

A DAMAGING and potentially divisive suspension of promotion-relegation in the English league structure for up to three or four seasons is likely to be approved on Tuesday by the RFU Council.Whether it will apply from the start of next season or the following season (2022-23), will depend on whether the Premiership owners decide they want a 13 or 14-team league. If it is 14, the promotion of one Championship club to the Premiership will be allowed again next season, but no relegation. The shroud used to cover up ring-fencing will be the so-called “minimum standards” cr...